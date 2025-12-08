Dh1 Base Fare For Dubai To Manila Airline Launches 12.12 Seat Sale

Philippine budget airline Cebu Pacific has rolled out the '12.12 Super Seat Fest', offering passengers a Dh1 one-way base fare from Dubai to Manila.

Christmas came early for passengers, who can now avail of the promo fare until Saturday, December 13. Travel period is between June 1 and November 30, 2026. The offer is exclusive of taxes and other surcharges, meaning the final ticket price will increase when additional fees are added.

Recommended For You Bridge Summit, Abu Dhabi: Arab actresses call for more women writers to reshape roles

Cebu Pacific offers the widest domestic network in the Philippines. From Dubai to Manila, travellers can connect to 27 other domestic destinations, making it easier to explore provinces across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. They can also connect through Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao to explore more of what the Philippines has to offer.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The airline also has flights to 26 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.