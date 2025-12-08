Hamad Medical Corporation Uses Virtual Reality To Calm Children Before Surgery

Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Ambulatory Care Center has launched a virtual reality programme designed to reduce anxiety among children undergoing surgical procedures. Developed as a patient-centred care initiative, the programme reflects HMC's commitment to delivering innovative and compassionate services that enhance the experience of pediatric patients and their families.

Implemented in early 2025, the virtual reality programme targets children aged 5 to 14, providing them with highly curated, age-appropriate VR content in the pre-operative area. Results have shown a significant 61% reduction in anxiety levels among participating children, marking a significant improvement in the care pathway.

The programme has also achieved a 100% satisfaction rate among families and clinical staff, demonstrating its effectiveness in creating a more comfortable and supportive pre-surgical environment.

Integrating virtual reality has become a routine part of care protocols in the pre-operative unit, helping improve children's cooperation and streamline procedural preparations. The programme's content was jointly developed with the Patient and Family Advisory Council to ensure it aligns with patient needs and preferences. Medical staff have also been trained to ensure seamless incorporation of the technology into daily care practices.