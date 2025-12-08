Deputy Amir Chairs Second Meeting Of Qatar University Board Of Regents
His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, the Chairman of the Board of Regents of Qatar University (QU), chaired the second meeting of QU Board of Regents for the academic year 2025-2026, held at the Amiri Diwan today.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Board of Regents reviewed the accomplished decisions and recommendations taken in the first meeting of the 2025-2026 academic year. The Board then discussed the topics listed on the meeting's agenda and took the appropriate decisions.
