Amir Heads To Saudi Arabia


2025-12-08 02:19:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Doha on Monday, heading to Riyadh City, to chair the eighth meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the Amir is accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.

Gulf Times

