Qatar General Organization For Standards And Metrology Completes Measurement Of Absolute Gravitational Acceleration
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QGOSM) announced the completion of the first measurement of absolute gravitational acceleration in Qatar. This measurement was taken as part of a scientific cooperation project between national metrology centers in member states of the Gulf Metrology Organization (GULFMET), aiming to establish a network for accurate measurements of absolute gravitational acceleration in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries measurements were conducted at QGOSM's Central Laboratories and Calibration Department on Nov. 26 and 27, 2025, using state-of-the-art global equipment and technologies, with an accuracy of ±5 microgals from the Saudi National Center for Measurement and Calibration (NMCC) carried out the measurements, while specialists from the Center for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) of the Ministry of Municipality in Qatar participated in determining the measurement site's coordinates and altitude, given their impact on the value of absolute gravitational acceleration international report containing the precise values of the absolute gravitational acceleration measurements at the measurement site will be issued and made publicly available, given the importance of these measurements and their significant impact on numerous fields and applications, such as geodesy, energy, aviation, and scientific research at research centers and universities within the country achievement aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which focuses on building a knowledge-based economy and enhancing scientific and technological capabilities through the development of the country's quality infrastructure. The Authority seeks to support innovation and scientific research in accordance with international standards and to serve sustainable development across various sectors.
