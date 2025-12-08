Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Torkel Klingberg


2025-12-08 10:08:48
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
My lab is aimed at better understanding the neural basis for cognitive and academic development during childhood and training-induced plasticity of the brain particular, we focus on working memory and attention, which are central aspects of cognition. Among the academic abilities we are especially interested in is development of mathematical ability.

The methodology includes functional MRI to study brain activity, diffusion tensor imaging to measure myelination, neural network models, MEG, genetic analysis and computerized measures of behavior. A major focus is development of computerized methods for improving attention and working memory in children with working memory deficits.

  • –present Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet

