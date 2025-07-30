India Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Outlook And Report 2025-2033
Base Year: 2024
Historical Years: 2019-2024
Forecast Years: 2025-2033
Market Size in 2024: USD 14.30 Million
Market Forecast in 2033: USD 19.44 Million
Market Growth Rate: 3.47% (2025-2033)
As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled “ India Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Application, End User, and Region, 2025-2033,” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.
India Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size & Future Growth Potential:
The India ferrous scrap recycling market size reached USD 14.30 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 19.44 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.47% during 2025-2033.
India Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Trends:
The India ferrous scrap recycling industry has seen a large shift, propelled by growing demand for green manufacturing and circular economy practices. With rising environmental consciousness and regulatory pressure to reduce carbon emission, industries have now turned to recycled ferrous scrap to lessen their environmental impact. Apart from it, technology and automation integration in metal recovery, sorting, and processing methods have improved the efficiency and quality of output. Plus, shifting production techniques from traditional blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces powers the choice of scrap metal as feed material.
Furthermore, organized recycling hubs and formalization of the previously unorganized scrap trade are ushering in better traceability and enforcement throughout the value chain. With initiatives from the government promoting cleaner production, the use of recycled materials in core sectors, including building, automotive, and heavy machinery, is well incentivized. Thus, collaboration between public agencies and private actors also strengthening the infrastructure required for large-scale ferrous scrap management. As India continues to align with global sustainability benchmarks, the ferrous scrap recycling industry is set to play a pivotal role in ensuring resource efficiency and industrial resilience.
Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-ferrous-scrap-recycling-market/requestsample
India Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Scope and Growth Analysis:
Growing industrialization and infrastructural developments have fueled the growth of the India ferrous scrap recycling market (Khan and Agrawal, 2017). Supportive policies for ensuring the domestic production of steel and plans to increase production capacity have increased demand for cheap and available scrap (Government of India, Ministry of Steel, 2020). Rising cost of raw materials and ever-changing international market trends force manufacturers to invest in and promote in-house recycling (Reddy and Hedaoo, 2022). Subsequently, the development of special recycling zones along with better logistics, and hence better road networks, is helping in smooth scrap collection, segregation, and transportation processes.
Moreover, industry players have started appreciating the money-saving and green attributes of ferrous scrap recycling; this has resulted in wide-scale implementation within both small and large manufacturing units. In addition to this, masses have been made aware through educational campaigns, strengthening the grassroots-level processes of good scrap management, thereby furthering material recovery at large. Additionally, global recyclers coming into India are bringing in technical know-how and infrastructure, thus strengthening the sector capacity and competitiveness. With consistent innovation and institutional support, the market holds vast potential for long-term growth and sustainability, positioning India as a regional hub for efficient and eco-friendly ferrous scrap recycling practices.
India Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Segmentation:
Type Insights:
-
Heavy Melting Steel
Old Car Bodies
Cast Iron
Pressing Steel
Others
Application Insights:
-
Parts of Machine Tools
Parts of The Engine
Aircraft Parts
Others
End User Insights:
-
Construction
Automotive
Shipbuilding
Equipment Manufacturing
Consumer Appliances
Others
Region Insights:
-
North India
South India
East India
West India
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape. It includes a thorough competitive analysis encompassing market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.
Other key areas covered in the report:
-
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Strategic Recommendations
Market Dynamics
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Top Winning Strategies
Recent Industry News
Key Technological Trends & Development
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services.
IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment