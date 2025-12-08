BC.GAME's“Stay Untamed” Breakpoint Eve Party Tops 1,200 Sign-Ups, With Dubvision And Mari Ferrari Headlining

As Bitcoin MENA 2025, Solana Breakpoint 2025 and the Global Blockchain Show bring a packed Web3 summit week to the UAE this December, BC.GAME will host Breakpoint Eve: Stay Untamed with BC | MAKING IT RAIN on Wednesday, December 10 at WHITE Abu Dhabi (Yas Bay Waterfront). With sign-ups now exceeding 1,200, the event is shaping up to be one of the largest and most anticipated parties during the peak Bitcoin MENA and Breakpoint window.

has been operating for eight years as a crypto entertainment and community platform focused on gaming, sports and culture-led experiences in Web3. Its global profile includes ambassador collaborations with multi-platinum pop artist Jason Derulo, an official principal partnership with Leicester City FC, and a growing competitive presence through Esports, featuring CS2 stars s1mple and electronic.

Music lineup

The party will be headlined by international DJs Mari Ferrari and DubVision, following the official schedule across a full 21:30–03:00 run.

Special guests

Esports players s1mple and electronic are listed for special appearances, adding CS2 star power to the summit-week nightlife programme.

KOL attendance

KOLs will also be in attendance, adding a strong creator layer to the summit-week crowd mix.

On-site highlights

The official event information indicates interactive moments and live prize draws, including iPhone 17 Pro / iPhone 17, Labubu collectibles, and $BC-branded merchandise.

Event details



Event: Breakpoint Eve: Stay Untamed with BC | MAKING IT RAIN

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Venue: WHITE Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront

Time: 21:30–03:00

DJ lineup: Mari Ferrari, DubVision Special guests: s1mple, electronic

About

BC.GAME is a crypto entertainment and community platform founded in 2017. It provides a wide selection of online entertainment experiences supported by crypto-native features and a global community ecosystem. Built for a digital-first audience, combines product scalability, user-focused design and ongoing innovation to serve players across key international markets. The platform continues to expand its offerings and community experiences in line with the evolving Web3 landscape.