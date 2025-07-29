Baltic States Launch Major AI Infrastructure Initiative With EU Backing
This initiative is a joint project between Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia. Its goal is to create powerful data processing and training infrastructure for large language models and AI systems that will serve the public sector, science, businesses, and startups.
"Joining this consortium will offer Lithuanian businesses and organizations the opportunity to propose and develop AI solutions, contribute to building the Giga Factory infrastructure, and become part of the future European AI ecosystem. Such partnerships open access to large-scale projects, new markets, and long-term collaboration with international leaders in technology and science," said Paulius Petrauskas, advisor to the Minister of Economy and Innovation.
In June 2025, an expression of interest was submitted to the European Commission, marking the first step toward the project's implementation. According to the proposal by the Baltic countries and Poland, the main AI Giga Factory center would be established in Poland, mainly across two locations to ensure efficiency, sustainability, and low data transfer latency. Several specific sites are currently under consideration, focusing on sufficient infrastructure, access to green energy, and effective cooling systems.
The total project budget is expected to reach approximately 3 billion euros, with the majority allocated to computing infrastructure investments. It is planned that 65 percent of the funding will come from private investments, making the project's success highly dependent on the active involvement of the business and tech community.
The consortium is still being formed. It welcomes technology providers, cloud and computing infrastructure service providers, research institutes, universities, startups, investors, and public sector institutions that see a role for themselves in building Europe's AI capabilities.
The call to join the consortium is open until August 10.
