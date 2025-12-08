403
Kuwait's Moi: Suspect Caught With Drugs For Distribution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI), represented by the Criminal Security Sector, announced Monday that an Asian national was arrested with a quantity of narcotic drugs prepared for distribution inside the country.
The arrest followed confidential information that the suspect possessed drugs, MoI said in a statement.
After verifying the information and obtaining a legal warrant, security forces raided his residence and seized about seven kilograms of narcotics: five kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of methamphetamine, and two precision scales used for weighing drugs, MoI mentioned.
The suspect and the seized items were referred to the competent authorities for legal action, it pointed out.
The ministry confirmed that it will continue, without leniency, to track down anyone who threatens the security of society or tries to spread this dangerous menace, underscoring that the law will catch up with criminals wherever they are and that monitoring and follow-up efforts are ongoing around the clock. (end)
