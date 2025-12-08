Gannet Biochem Achieves Science Based Targets Initiative (Sbti) Validation For Near-Term Climate Commitments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Huntsville, AL, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gannet BioChem, a leading specialty chemical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) backed by Boston-based private equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners, today announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated the company's near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. This approval marks an important milestone in the company's sustainability journey and reinforces its commitment to responsible, science-aligned growth.

As part of SBTi's validation, Gannet BioChem's approved targets include:



Reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 63% by 2035, using 2020 as the base year Measuring and reducing Scope 3 emissions across relevant categories

“Our work touches every stage of activated polymer and bioconjugation innovation, from supporting discovery programs to enabling commercial manufacturing,” said Nicholas Shackley, CEO of Gannet BioChem.“That reach comes with responsibility. We want to ensure the impact we have on the world is positive, in both a therapeutic and an environmental context. Having our targets validated by SBTi is encouraging and grounding. This confirms we're on the right path and motivates us to keep pushing forward.”

In recent years, Gannet BioChem has been developing a practical, science-led sustainability framework anchored in transparency and continuous improvement. Efforts underway include increasing energy efficiency at key operational sites, evaluating renewable energy options, strengthening processes for measuring and managing Scope 3 emissions, and building partnerships that prioritize responsible sourcing and lower-impact logistics. These initiatives support a multi-year roadmap to reduce the company's environmental footprint while meeting the growing needs of the pharmaceutical and life science sectors.

About Gannet BioChem

With over 30 years of expertise, Gannet BioChem is a leading specialty CDMO specializing in the development, scaling, and manufacturing of polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents-essential components in advanced biopharmaceutical and therapeutic products. Operating from a state-of-the-art 124,000 sq. ft. FDA-inspected facility in Huntsville, Alabama, Gannet BioChem delivers end-to-end GMP production, supporting clinical and commercial therapeutics. With a highly experienced team, flexible production capabilities, and a commitment to quality, Gannet BioChem provides reliable, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry. For additional information, please visit GannetBioChem or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With hubs in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

