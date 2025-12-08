Azerbaijan's Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Against People's Front Party Presidium Member

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Court of Appeals has upheld the decision against the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) Presidium's member, Mammad Ibrahimli, Trend reports.

The court hearing was held on the appeal filed against the decision to remand Ibrahimli, detained in an operation conducted by the State Security Service (STS), in custody.

The appeal wasn't granted, and the decision to remand him in custody was upheld.

The Sabayil District Court in Baku mandated his confinement for a duration of two months and 15 days as a precautionary measure.

He has been charged under Article 278.1 of the Criminal Code (actions aimed at the violent seizure of power and violent change of the constitutional order of the state).

Ibrahimli and the APFP Chairman Ali Karimli were interrogated by the STS as part of the investigation.

After a search of their home, they were subsequently remanded to the jurisdiction of the State Security Service.

Accordingly, the raid on the residences of Karimli and Ibrahim pertains to the criminal case involving Ramiz Mehdiyev, now under investigation by the STS.

Former Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has been charged under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (high treason), and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of criminally obtained property) of the Criminal Code.