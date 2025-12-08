Shooting At Oslo Shopping Center, Suspected Gunman Apprehended
No injured people have been found and that it was safe to reopen the centre again, after it was earlier evacuated, the police said in a statement.
"As of now, it appears that there was only one perpetrator involved," the statement said.
The suspect had called the police before he fired a single shot into the ceiling, a police spokesperson told reporters.
