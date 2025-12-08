Shooting At Oslo Shopping Center, Suspected Gunman Apprehended

MENAFN - Live Mint) Norwegian police said on Monday that they had received reports of shooting at Oslo's largest shopping centre. Following the incident, the suspected shooter was apprehended by the police, as reported by news agency Reuters.

No injured people have been found and that it was safe to reopen the centre again, after it was earlier evacuated, the police said in a statement.

"As of now, it appears that there was only one perpetrator involved," the statement said.

The suspect had called the police before he fired a single shot into the ceiling, a police spokesperson told reporters.