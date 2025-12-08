403
Doha Forum 2025 Ends with Over 6,000 Leaders Confront Justice Gap
(MENAFN) The 23rd Doha Forum wrapped up Sunday in Qatar's capital following 48 hours of intensive deliberations that attracted more than 6,000 delegates representing over 150 nations.
Organized by Qatar's Foreign Ministry, this year's gathering operated under the banner Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.
Ministers, diplomatic officials, and policy specialists convened to confront urgent global crises spanning geopolitics, humanitarian affairs, economics, and emerging technologies.
During the closing address, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser—chairperson of the Qatar Foundation and mother of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani—stressed that justice represents actionable principles rather than hollow rhetoric.
"Justice, at its core, is a faith, a culture and a practice deeply rooted in reality. Justice must be perceived and experienced, not just used as a rhetorical slogan. Those slogans are empty promises and false commitments deliberately designed to remain unfulfilled," she said.
"The international system is marred by an absence of the principles of justice as scenes of injustice spread across the globe, an injustice that is clearly observable but intentionally ignored and dismissed," she stressed.
"It is important to note that the call for justice is a universal human necessity. Justice is essential for the vulnerable to feel protected in the face of the powerful, and equally necessary to uphold the integrity of international relations -- ensuring that no state, by virtue of its strength, wrongs another," she added.
The gathering assembled prominent figures including Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, World Economic Forum President and CEO Borge Brende, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder and ex-CEO Bill Gates.
Anadolu served as the event's global communications partner.
The 2025 agenda, crafted in collaboration with international think tanks and academic bodies, showcased numerous panel discussions including The Gaza Reckoning: Reassessing Global Responsibilities and Pathways to Peace, Gulf–EU Relations in the Age of Strategic Isolation, AI as a Double-Edged Sword: Strategies for Responsible Use in the Military Domain, and US-China Relations: Navigating the Risks and Opportunities of a Changing Global Order.
