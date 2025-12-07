Qatar Airways Names Former Airport COO Hamad Al-Khater As Group CEO

Qatar Airways has named Hamad al-Khater as the group's chief executive officer, effective December 7, replacing Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, it said on Sunday.

Al-Meer was appointed as the carrier's CEO in October 2023. He replaced Akbar Al Baker, one of the airline industry's most outspoken leaders, who retired after almost three decades of running the airline.

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

Khater served as the chief operating officer at Hamad International Airport and held other positions at Qatar's state-oil company QatarEnergy.