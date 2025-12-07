Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Airways Names Former Airport COO Hamad Al-Khater As Group CEO

Qatar Airways Names Former Airport COO Hamad Al-Khater As Group CEO


2025-12-07 02:19:03
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Qatar Airways has named Hamad al-Khater as the group's chief executive officer, effective December 7, replacing Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, it said on Sunday.

Al-Meer was appointed as the carrier's CEO in October 2023. He replaced Akbar Al Baker, one of the airline industry's most outspoken leaders, who retired after almost three decades of running the airline.

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

Khater served as the chief operating officer at Hamad International Airport and held other positions at Qatar's state-oil company QatarEnergy.

MENAFN07122025000049011007ID1110448864



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search