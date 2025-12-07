Israel's Netanyahu Says Annexation Of West Bank Still Under Discussion

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the political annexation of the West Bank remained a subject of discussion, with the status quo expected to remain for the foreseeable future.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Netanyahu said he "believes there is a path to a workable peace with our Palestinian neighbours".

The Israeli PM spoke of a path to advance a "broader peace with the Arab states". However, he also claimed that "sovereign power of security from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean will always remain in Israel's hands".

With the first phase of Trump's Gaza plan almost completed, Netanyahu said he would be "having very important conversations at the end of the month on how to ensure the second phase will be achieved."