Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel's Netanyahu Says Annexation Of West Bank Still Under Discussion

Israel's Netanyahu Says Annexation Of West Bank Still Under Discussion


2025-12-07 02:18:31
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the political annexation of the West Bank remained a subject of discussion, with the status quo expected to remain for the foreseeable future.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

Netanyahu said he "believes there is a path to a workable peace with our Palestinian neighbours".

The Israeli PM spoke of a path to advance a "broader peace with the Arab states". However, he also claimed that "sovereign power of security from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean will always remain in Israel's hands".

With the first phase of Trump's Gaza plan almost completed, Netanyahu said he would be "having very important conversations at the end of the month on how to ensure the second phase will be achieved."

MENAFN07122025000049011007ID1110448844



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search