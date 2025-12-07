Odisha CM Majhi Praises 100-Year-Old K. Lakshmi Bai For Her Selfless Contribution To Healthcare

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 7 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Sunday, lauded the generous gesture of centenarian doctor K. Lakshmi Bai from Berhampur, who donated her lifetime savings to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on the occasion of her 100th birthday for oncology research.

CM Majhi called her donation an inspiring act of strong humanitarian values and devotion towards public service.

Taking to his official X account, the Chief Minister wrote, "I got to know about K. Lakshmi Bai Ji's extraordinary gesture on the occasion of her 100th birthday. Donating her personal savings to establish a gynaecological oncology course at AIIMS Bhubaneswar is an inspiring act of deep compassion and public service."

He also noted that her decades-long medical service is an inspiration for all.

"A true torch-bearer of dignity, care, and women's empowerment, her decades of dedicated medical service continue to inspire generations. People like her strengthen our collective resolve to build a healthier, more empowered society," CM Majhi said.

He emphasised that the state government remains committed to advancing quality healthcare for all.

"Odisha takes immense pride in her remarkable life and her selfless devotion to humanity. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless her with good health, strength, and peace," CM Majhi noted.

Obstetrician and Gynaecologist K. Lakshmi Bai, on the occasion of her centenary birthday on Friday, donated Rs 3.4 crore of her self-earned savings to the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the national institute.

Her noble gesture quickly made headlines in Odisha, earning her widespread praise from all sections of society.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday also extolled the magnanimous act by the centenarian doctor K. Lakshmi Bai was a student of the first-ever batch of Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack admitted in 1945.

She completed her MBBS in 1950 and began her career as a government doctor in Sundargarh.

She later served as a Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Burla Medical College, Cuttack Medical College, and Berhampur Medical College, from where she eventually retired.

She is reportedly the first woman doctor to learn laparoscopic surgery in Odisha.

K. Lakshmi Bai also pursued several higher studies in women's health in the US.