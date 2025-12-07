403
Jordanian firms back Amra city project
(MENAFN) Jordan’s leading telecommunications and industrial companies have voiced strong support for the Amra City project, describing it as a “cornerstone” of the country’s digital and economic modernisation, and emphasizing the need for advanced infrastructure and broad private sector coordination.
Telecom operators told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that Amra City—planned to house between one million and 1.5 million residents—requires a fully integrated communications system from day one, given its focus on sustainable transport, resource efficiency, and smart-city technologies.
Orange Jordan highlighted the project’s need for high-speed connectivity, modern data centres, cybersecurity, and digital platforms to manage energy and water resources. The company said its investments of over JD1.7 billion in digital infrastructure since 2000, including fiber connections to 1.3 million homes and a 5G network covering 65% of the population, position it to support a city of this scale. Orange also noted that Amra City’s green energy vision aligns with its efforts to expand solar power, improve energy efficiency, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.
Zain Jordan called the city a strategic national project consistent with Jordan’s modernisation agenda, emphasizing that digital infrastructure will form the backbone of development and create major ICT investment opportunities. Umniah, part of the Beyon Group, said Jordanian telecom operators have the experience to provide integrated digital solutions for large-scale projects like Amra City.
Fathi Jaghbir, President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), told Petra that Amra City will act as an integrated economic platform, boosting construction, manufacturing, and advanced technology sectors. He said the project will create “substantial” demand for building materials such as cement and steel, enabling factories to expand production, raise utilisation rates, and increase employment.
Jordan’s construction-materials sector has an annual production capacity exceeding JD1.7 billion, with 82% sold domestically, and is well-positioned to scale up output while maintaining self-sufficiency, Jaghbir said. He added that related industries—including stone, ceramics, gypsum, aluminium, cables, pipes, paints, insulation materials, chemicals, and smart building systems—will also benefit. Advanced industries, particularly in renewable energy and green construction, are expected to play a growing role as the city develops.
Jaghbir stressed that the project aligns with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision, which identifies industry as a key driver of growth and employment. He urged factories to upgrade production lines, enhance product quality, and comply with national standards in preparation for future demand. The JCI President also called on authorities to prioritise locally manufactured products in project tenders, facilitate financing for factory upgrades, and strengthen oversight of imported materials.
Jordan’s construction materials sector contributes 2.2% of GDP, provides a 43.8% value added, and employs over 15,000 workers across 2,203 facilities with JD269 million in registered capital, according to JCI figures.
