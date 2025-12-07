403
Doha Forum 2025 Opens Focusing on “Justice in Action”
(MENAFN) The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum commenced on Saturday in Qatar’s capital, centering on the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.”
During the inaugural session, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani highlighted that the world is facing “serious setbacks” regarding justice, the rule of law, and accountability.
Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as the country’s foreign minister, emphasized that “Justice has, in many cases, become invisible on the path of international law,” noting that fragile legal structures have exacerbated global crises.
He explained that contemporary conflicts and humanitarian emergencies stem from a pervasive “culture of impunity,” which has trapped the world in “an unprecedented cycle of crises.”
The Prime Minister stressed that Qatar regards mediation not merely as a diplomatic tactic but as a fundamental element of state policy. “Mediation for us is not a political luxury but a deep-rooted and consistent method,” he stated.
Sheikh Mohammed also called for renewed confidence in the international legal system, asserting that a more equitable framework is urgently needed.
He warned that regional challenges cannot be considered separately from the worldwide erosion of respect for international norms.
The two-day forum gathers prominent global figures, including Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.
The two-day forum gathers prominent global figures, including Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.
