Syria’s Armenian community hopes for future after Assad regime falls
(MENAFN) One year after the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024, Syria’s Armenian community is expressing optimism about the country’s future, citing steps by the new administration to protect minority rights and ensure freedom of expression and worship. Armenians have lived in Syria for over a century, particularly in Aleppo, Damascus, and the coastal city of Latakia.
Before the civil war, their population was estimated at around 100,000, but the conflict forced many to leave. Despite this, Armenians remain an integral part of Syria’s multicultural society, actively contributing to the nation’s social and economic recovery.
The transitional government, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa following the collapse of the 61-year Baath regime, has introduced measures guaranteeing freedom of expression and religious practice for minority communities. Law enforcement agencies under the Interior Ministry have provided protection for Shiite-majority towns such as Nubl and Zahra in Aleppo, while increasing security around neighborhoods and churches housing Druze populations in Idlib and Armenian communities in Damascus and Aleppo.
Vasken Sarkisyan, a resident of Aleppo, expressed hope about the city’s rebuilding efforts. "We’re all very happy and see beautiful things around us," he said. "Inshallah (God willing), it will continue like this.” Sarkisyan highlighted Syria’s improving international relations, noting that the country maintains strong ties with Türkiye and is expanding relations with the US, Europe, and Arab nations. He praised Aleppo’s citizens for their resilience, saying, "After past years, now and in the coming years, people will rebuild ... People are behaving very well and in a spirit of fellowship." On social cohesion, he added, "Here we don’t split people up into Arabs, Turks, Syrians, or Armenians. We will all work for our homeland, Syria."
Tavi Tovanesyan reported that daily life in Aleppo has normalized. "There is no pressure on our worship," he said, noting improvements in electricity, fuel availability, and business activity.
Another Aleppo resident, Ebu Agop, pointed to enhanced security and public services over the past year. He said the recent easing of sanctions on Syria raised expectations among the population. "There is no pressure in daily life," Agop said, adding that church congregations can worship safely and that concerns from previous years have dissipated under the new administration.
Nazariyet Astarciyan emphasized that the social and economic recovery is underway. He noted improvements in electricity, fuel services, and transportation but acknowledged that full economic recovery has not yet been achieved. "No one harms us, we worship comfortably," he said, affirming the adequacy of security measures. Addressing Syrians who left the country, Astarciyan added, "Our country needs to recover. Every day we are getting better. Inshallah, better days will come."
