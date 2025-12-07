Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bushfires Ravage Parts of Australia's New South Wales

(MENAFN) Up to 16 homes have been ruined, while many others continue to face danger, as fast-moving bushfires tear across the Mid North and Central Coast regions of New South Wales on Saturday, leading to a series of urgent emergency alerts.

According to the state’s Rural Fire Service, "an emergency warning is in place for the Nimbin Road Koolewong area due to a bush fire burning in a southerly direction behind Glenrock Parade towards Lara Street," with authorities pressing residents around Nimbin Road, Glenrock Parade, Lara St and Nimala Ave to evacuate at once.

Koolewong, situated on the state’s Central Coast, lies approximately 87.7 kilometers (54.4 miles) from Sydney.

Another emergency alert was also issued for the communities of Baerami, Baerami Creek, Widden, Yarrawa and Kerrabee due to an expansive bushfire, with officials advising locals to take shelter if they have not already departed, as it is "now too late to leave."

Rail services running through the threatened districts have been suspended, according to a broadcaster.

Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore noted that the region is currently experiencing elevated heat and vigorous, erratic winds, "which is a perfect combination for fires to develop and grow if they do get going."

