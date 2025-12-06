European SEC Proposal Sparks Licensing Worries & Institutional Goals

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) European Commission Proposes Expanded Powers for ESMA, Sparking Industry Concerns

The European Commission has unveiled a proposal to broaden the authority of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), aiming to integrate oversight of key market infrastructure. While intended to enhance regulatory cohesion, industry stakeholders express apprehensions about potential centralization and its implications for blockchain and fintech firms across the continent.

On Thursday, the Commission published a legislative package that proposes to grant ESMA“direct supervisory competences” over significant entities, including crypto-asset service providers, trading venues, and central counterparty firms. This move would extend ESMA's jurisdiction to both licensing and supervising crypto and financial technology firms within the European Union, marking a significant shift in decentralized markets' regulatory landscape.

Critics warn that such a centralized approach could slow down licensing processes and stifle innovation among startups. Faustine Fleuret, Head of Public Affairs at decentralized lending protocol Morpho, expressed concern that ESMA's expanded role would encompass both the authorization and supervision-a potential bottleneck for emerging firms.

The proposal remains subject to approval by the European Parliament and the Council, which are currently engaged in negotiations. If enacted, the regulatory model would resemble the centralized oversight framework seen in the United States, as suggested by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde earlier this year.

Addressing these concerns, industry experts emphasize that the success of the reform hinges more on practical implementation than on legal structure. Elisenda Fabrega, General Counsel at Brickken, a tokenization platform, remarked that resource allocation, operational capacity, independence, and cooperation channels with member states will determine the reform's effectiveness. She cautioned that without adequate resources, the new mandate could become unmanageable, potentially causing delays or overly cautious assessments especially impacting smaller or innovative firms.

The broader aim of the initiative is to bolster Europe's financial markets by making them more competitive globally. Currently, the US stock market exceeds $62 trillion in value, representing nearly half of the global equity market, while the EU's stock market stands at around $11 trillion, constituting approximately 9% of the total, according to data from Visual Capitalist.

