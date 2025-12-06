Indigo Crisis: Ixigo Says Will Refund Entire Convenience & Assured Fees On All Cancelled Tickets - Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) ixigo, the travel booking company, announced on Saturday that it will refund the entire convenience and assured fees on all tickets bought through its platform for passengers impacted by the significant IndiGo flight cancellations.

ixigo's Refund Offer

The entire convenience fee and the assured fee paid on the ticket price will be refunded by the travel booking company and all passengers whose IndiGo flights were cancelled by the airline will be eligible for the offer.

The ixigo's refund offer covers flights cancelled by IndiGo between 3 December and 8 December 2025.

The travel aggregator released a statement confirming its commitment to helping passengers secure quick, full refunds and assisting them with alternate bookings during this difficult period of disruption.

"We understand how stressful flight disruptions can be. To support inconvenienced passengers in these difficult times, ixigo will refund full convenience fees and assured fees for all our customers whose IndiGo flights are cancelled by the airline between December 3 and 8, 2025," it said.

The development comes as IndiGo continues to face severe operational disruptions. The airline cancelled more than 800 flights on Saturday alone, following over 1,000 Flights cancellation on Friday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across the country.

The mass cancellations are largely attributed to a pilot shortage resulting from the full implementation of new, stricter Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules designed to ensure adequate crew rest.

IndiGo Airlines cancelled a total of 41 flights at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSC Bose) International Airport in Kolkata on Saturday, continuing the widespread operational crisis plaguing the airline.

An official from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed the breakdown of the cancellations: 21 flights were scheduled arrivals from various destinations and 20 flights were scheduled departures to different cities throughout the day.

IndiGo Addressing Customer Refund Issues

The airline on Saturday said it is addressing all customer refund issues on 'priority' and is working 'determinedly' to bring its operations back on track across the network.

"The number of cancellations on Saturday dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to Friday. We are continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days," IndiGo said in a statement.

For refund assistance, the airline said, customers can visit its website or contact the customer support.