Cash Logistics Market Forecast To Reach USD 35.29 Billion By 2030, Driven By Cash-In-Transit Dominance And Rising ATM Network Expansions

Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Cash Logistics Market size is estimated at USD 28.57 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 35.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period (2025-2030). This growth underlines the continued relevance of physical cash handling globally even as digital payments expand. Robust demand from banking institutions, retailers and other cash-intensive end users, combined with outsourcing trends and expanding ATM infrastructures in developing economies, fuels this upward trajectory. The forecast underscores that the cash logistics market remains a critical backbone of secure currency movement, asset custody, and cash-management services worldwide.

Key Trends in the Cash Logistics Market

Ongoing Reliance on Cash in Developing Economies

Despite widespread adoption of digital payments, many developing economies continue to rely heavily on physical currency for daily transactions. The persistence of cash usage especially in informal retail, smaller merchants, and cash-driven communities ensures sustained demand for cash logistics services across emerging markets. This resilience supports the cash logistics market share in regions where banking infrastructure remains uneven, or digital payment penetration is still growing.

Growing Outsourcing by Banks, Retailers, and Merchants

Financial institutions and retail chains increasingly view cash handling and management as non-core functions. As a result, they are outsourcing cash-in-transit, vaulting, ATM replenishment, and cash management to specialized providers. Outsourcing helps reduce costs, improves audit trails, and allows clients to redirect staff toward customer-facing tasks. This outsourcing trend contributes notably to cash logistics market growth.

Expansion of ATM Networks & Retail Cash Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

New ATM deployments, branch rationalizations, and expanding retail footprints in emerging economies create new demand for frequent cash replenishment and secure transport services. Even in markets with growing digital payments, ATM networks remain a core part of cash distribution driving the need for reliable logistics and cash-management services.

Shift from Pure Transit to Integrated Cash Management Services

While traditional cash-in-transit remains the largest segment, there is a growing shift toward integrated cash management solutions that include vaulting, processing, analytics, and ATM services. Providers are offering end-to-end platforms combining physical transport with value-added services such as forecasting, reconciliation, and deposit management. This diversification helps providers increase wallet share, extend contract durations, and respond to clients' demand for comprehensive cash-handling services rather than just transport.

Market Segmentation in the Cash Logistics Market

The cash logistics market is segmented by service type, end-user industry, and geography. Below is a breakdown of the main segments and their implications:

By Service Type

Cash-in-Transit (CIT)

Cash Management (Processing & Vaulting)

ATM Services (Installation, Replenishment, Monitoring)

By End-User Industry

Banking and Financial Institutions

Retail

Hospitality

Government & Public Sector

Others (Events, Healthcare, etc.)

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle east&Africa

Asia pacific

Key Players in the Cash Logistics Market

The cash logistics market is moderately concentrated, with several global leaders controlling a significant share of revenue. Among the chief market participants are major firms such as Brink's, Loomis AB, GardaWorld Cash Services, Prosegur Cash, and G4S Secure Solutions.

Brink's Company

Loomis AB

GardaWorld Cash Services

Prosegur Cash

G4S Secure Solutions

Additionally, some specialized regional players and niche providers contribute to localized demand, especially in areas where regulatory, security or logistic requirements differ. This combination of global leaders and local specialists maintains a balance in competition and service coverage worldwide.

Conclusion

The cash logistics market remains a vital part of the global financial and retail infrastructure even in a world rapidly embracing digital payments. The maintained cash demand in many developing economies, combined with growing outsourcing of cash handling and expanding ATM and retail cash infrastructure, ensures that the market continues to grow steadily.

With a forecasted rise to USD 35.29 billion by 2030, the cash logistics market is expected to expand, supported by diversified service offerings such as cash management, ATM services, and integrated vault/transport operations. As banks, retailers, and other institutions increasingly outsource cash-related operations to specialized providers, and as ATM networks and retail cash usage expand across emerging markets particularly in Asia-Pacific demand for secure, efficient, and professional cash logistics services will remain strong.

