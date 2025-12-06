EU Backslides On AI Rules What Does It Mean For Switzerland?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The European Commission wants to delay implementing parts of its new Artificial Intelligence Act, giving big tech companies more time to harness citizens' data. The move could also affect Switzerland, whose digital policies often follow Brussels' lead. This content was published on December 6, 2025 - 10:00 8 minutes

In the midst of uncertainty that reigns in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) there was, until recently, one certainty: the European Union was one of the rare institutions ready to challenge Big Tech companies with strict laws to protect its citizens.

This certainty crumbled when the EU Commission announced a planExternal link on November 19 to simplify some of its digital regulations. Among the most important are two that regulate privacy rights and artificial intelligence tools: the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act).

On paper, the plan, called“Digital Omnibus”, aims to help European companies“do business” by easing paperwork and unlocking access to“high-quality data” to enable AI training, as stated in the official press releaseExternal link.

The move aims to allow companies to comply with complex European regulations without penalising innovation. But the legal changes proposed by this plan are worrying because they weaken the privacy and security guarantees of AI systems, according to several analysts. Austrian lawyer and activist Maximilian Schrems calledExternal link the EU operation“the biggest attack on the digital rights of European citizens in recent years”.

