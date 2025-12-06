Ashes 2025-26: Starc Shines With Bat And Ball As Australia Take Control Of Second Test

MENAFN - IANS) Brisbane, Dec 6 (IANS) At the end of the second day, Australia were 378/6 in response to England's first innings 334, and it looked like the visitors had fought their way back into the match. But Saturday was an altogether new day, and the hosts turned things in their favour by posting a massive total of 511 and by the end of the day, planted themselves firmly into the driver's seat by reducing England to 134/6 in the Pink-ball Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

For the fans, this is like deja vu in many senses -- England will be going into the fourth day with four wickets in hand, just like Australia had on Friday evening. While the last four wickets added 133 runs to the hosts' score with Alex Carey scoring 63 and Mitchell Starc compiling 77 off 141 balls to help them take a 177-run lead, England will be looking to their remaining batters to add as many runs as possible to help the visitors make a match of it.

Their first target will be to obliterate the remaining 43 runs of the lead to make the hosts bat again. The second aim will be to set Australia at least a 150-run target in the fourth innings and maintain their chances of winning the Test and levelling the series 1-1.

It's a tall order no doubt but Ben Stokes, who is batting on four, and Will Jacks (4 not out) will, for inspiration, only have to look at the scoreboard of the first Test between New Zealand and West Indies for inspiration as the Caribbean batters, especially Justin Greaves (202*) batted superbly to threaten chasing a target of 518 run in fourth innings.

Test cricket has produced many sensational and unpredictable results, and it is now in the hands of the England team to take a leaf out of the West Indies' book and keep their hopes alive. But with the cracks on the pitch opening up rapidly, batting is only going to get tougher on the fourth day.

The day belonged to Mitchell Starc, who had claimed 6-72 to help dismiss England for 334 in their first innings. The left-arm pacer shone with the bat and produced his highest Test score in almost nine years to help Australia take a massive lead.

Resuming at 378/6 under blue skies in front of another sold-out and energetic crowd, Australia lost Michael Neser (16) in the third over of the day, for the addition of five runs to the score. But Alex Carey, batting on 46 on Friday evening, found a good partner in Mitchell Starc, and they took the hosts to 416 with Carey completing his fifty off 53 balls (5x4). Carey struck Brydon Carse's chest-high delivery over first slip for four, and Starc helped himself to two cover-driven fours in his next over.

Carey was out for 63 from 69 balls, but Starc and fellow-pacer Scott Boland (21 not out) raised 75 runs for the ninth wicket as Starc reached his fifty off 100 balls (8x4). He was eventually out for 77, caught by keeper Jamie Smith off Ben Stokes. Boland (21no) and Brendan Doggett (13) batted on, adding 20 runs to take Australia's total to 511 in 117.5 overs.

Carse finished with 4-162 while Stokes claimed 3-113 on another difficult day for England.

Things became worse for the visitors as they landed in trouble soon. Zak Cravley (44) and Ben Duckett (15) raised 48 runs for the opening wicket before the latter was bowled by Boland. Neser had caught Ollie Pope (26) and Crawly off his own bowling, and England slumped to 90/3.

Starc returned to the attack late to claim the massive wicket of Joe Root, who scored a hundred in the first innings, to put England in big trouble. Root edged behind to Carey for 15, and England were 121/4. Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, the second victim for Starc in the final hour, joined him in the pavilion as soon as the visitors slumped to 134/6 and were staring into the abyss.

Starc has added 2-48 to his first innings haul, Scott Boland claimed 2-33 while Neser bagged 2-27 to add to England's discomfort as the visiting batters fell prey to rash shots and lack of application besides some good bowling.

Brief scores:

England 334 & 134/6 in 35 overs (Zak Crawley 44, Ollie Pope 26; Mitchell Starc 2-48, Michael Neser 2-27, Scott Boland 2-33) trail Australia 511 all out in 117.3 overs (Mitchell Starc 77, Jake Weatherald 72, Marnus Labuschagne 65, Steven Smith 61, Alex Carey 63; Brydon Carse 4-152, Ben Stokes 3-113) by 43 runs.