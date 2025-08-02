Youm Jadeed Concludes First Phase: 90 Episodes Of Learning, Healing, And Hope For Palestine's Children

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Ramallah /PNN/

This week marks the completion of the first phase of Youm Jadeed (“A New Day”) - a groundbreaking educational and psychosocial radio program that broadcasted 90 original episodes to support children across Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

Designed to respond to the urgent need to reach Palestinian children facing war, displacement, and prolonged school closures, Youm Jadeed became a trusted daily companion for thousands of young Palestinian listeners. Through a powerful blend of storytelling, informal learning, and emotional support, the program offered structure, cultural grounding, and hope in a time of instability.

Broadcasted daily on radio and distributed through podcasts, social media, and WhatsApp groups, the show featured characters like Eyad, Suad, and their curious cat Za'afaran - who taught lessons through relatable stories rooted in Palestinian culture, values, and songs.

Supported by Education Above All (EAA) and produced by Lapis Group, the program was created in collaboration with Palestinian educators, psychologists, writers, and community partners.

“Radio proved to be one of the most resilient and accessible tools in crisis,” said Ammar Abu Zayyad, Regional Director at Lapis Group, which developed the program.“Even when the internet failed, families could still tune in - and children could still listen and learn.”

Each 30-minute episode combines emotional regulation tools, interactive learning, and encompasses themes of resilience and identity. Supplementary resources for caregivers and educators were distributed digitally, while in-person listening sessions, workshops, and educational center activities engaged children directly in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

“Every night, I waited for Suad. I knew the songs by heart. When I listened, I forgot about the war,” said one 8-year-old listener from Gaza.“It made me feel like I had a friend.”

Doaa Mohaisen, Education Specialist at the EAA Foundation:“At Education Above All Foundation, we believe that every child has the right to learn, even in the most difficult circumstances. Our support for the 'Youm Jadeed' programmestems from our belief in the power of simple and creative solutions, like radio to make a real impact on children's learning and emotional recovery. The engagement we've seen from children and their families underscores the importance of investing in education as a pathway to resilience and hope.”

To ensure accessibility, episodes were shared across multiple platforms - from FM radio to YouTube and podcast apps - and adapted for low-connectivity settings. The project team also piloted interactive tools and resources for teachers, including mindfulness techniques and classroom guides.

Looking Ahead

With the first 90 episodes now complete, planning is underway for Phase II. The next stage will deepen psychosocial components, expand access to underserved communities, and equip even more educators and caregivers with tools to support children's learning and healing.

“This isn't the end,” said Abu Zayyad.“It's the beginning of a larger movement - to protect learning and nurture resilience, no matter the conditions.”

To learn more or access episodes and materials, visit or follow the show on YouTube and social media.