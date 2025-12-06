403
Syrian President Holds Talks with Lebanese PM at Doha Forum
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa conducted critical diplomatic meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during Saturday's launch of the Doha Forum.
Al-Sharaa and Salam explored avenues for enhanced cooperation and advancing bilateral ties between their nations, according to Lebanese media.
The Syrian head of state participated in the forum's inaugural session, convened under the banner "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress," Syrian media, though additional specifics were not disclosed.
Sheikh Tamim subsequently received al-Sharaa for discussions on the event's margins, the Syrian presidency stated, with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani present.
The Qatar News Agency reported that the emir conducted individual consultations with leaders from Syria, Somalia, Mauritania, Ghana, and Lebanon to explore strengthened collaboration and address shared regional and global concerns.
According to the Syrian presidency, al-Sharaa also paid a visit to Al Jazeera network headquarters in Qatar's capital, meeting Director-General Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani and staff. He toured broadcasting facilities and received briefings on editorial operations.
The two-day gathering assembles international figures including al-Sharaa, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, World Economic Forum President and CEO Borge Brende, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.
Anadolu serves as the event's global communications partner.
The forum's previous December 2024 edition, themed "The Innovation Imperative," attracted over 5,000 participants, featuring more than 350 speakers.
