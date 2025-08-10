Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shooting Incident Injures Three in New York's Times Square

2025-08-10 04:04:11
(MENAFN) Three individuals were wounded in a shooting incident that unfolded early Saturday morning in New York City’s bustling Times Square, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that all three victims were transported to the hospital and are currently listed in stable condition. Authorities have detained a 17-year-old male in connection with the shooting, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The gunfire erupted around 1:20 a.m. local time (0520 GMT) near the intersection of 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, an area known for its dense crowds and tourist activity.

Footage posted on social media captured the chaos following the incident, showing panicked pedestrians fleeing while police converged on a vehicle and provided aid to victims lying on the pavement.

The shooting comes in the wake of another deadly incident earlier in July, when four people were killed in a shooting at a Manhattan office tower.

