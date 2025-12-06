Tiktok Vs. Tradition? Sandal Khattak Says Gunmen Tried To Track Her Down

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

TikTok personality Sandal Khattak has alleged that unidentified armed men raided her family home in Karak while searching for her, prompting fresh concerns for her safety.

Speaking over the phone, Khattak said the incident occurred when she was away from home. According to her, the men confronted her father, insisting that they had information she was in the village.“They asked my father, 'Where is Sandal Khattak?'” she said.

She added that the men pressured her father to stop her from creating videos on TikTok, arguing that such activities were“against Pashtun traditions.” Khattak said she views this as a direct threat to her life and freedom of expression.

The social media influencer has appealed to the government and security agencies for immediate protection, claiming she has previously received warnings to quit making videos.

Authorities have not yet commented on the reported incident.