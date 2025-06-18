Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Slovakia Orders Evacuation of Citizens, Foreign Nationals from Middle East

Slovakia Orders Evacuation of Citizens, Foreign Nationals from Middle East


2025-06-18 02:10:02
(MENAFN) Slovakia is accelerating efforts to evacuate both its citizens and foreign nationals from the volatile Middle East region, the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs announced Tuesday.

A specially arranged government flight left Larnaca, Cyprus, carrying a new group of evacuees who are scheduled to arrive in Bratislava Tuesday evening, according to an official ministry statement.

Before reaching Cyprus, the evacuees were transported from the Jordanian cities of Aqaba and Amman. This latest group includes 18 Slovak nationals, alongside 13 Hungarians, eight Austrians, and three Czechs.

This marks Slovakia’s second organized evacuation flight this week aimed at repatriating its citizens while supporting nationals from neighboring countries.

Just the day before, a Slovak government plane returned with 73 evacuees from the Middle East, which included 30 Slovak citizens and individuals from the Czech Republic, Poland, and Austria.

MENAFN18062025000045017169ID1109688335

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search