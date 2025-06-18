403
Slovakia Orders Evacuation of Citizens, Foreign Nationals from Middle East
(MENAFN) Slovakia is accelerating efforts to evacuate both its citizens and foreign nationals from the volatile Middle East region, the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs announced Tuesday.
A specially arranged government flight left Larnaca, Cyprus, carrying a new group of evacuees who are scheduled to arrive in Bratislava Tuesday evening, according to an official ministry statement.
Before reaching Cyprus, the evacuees were transported from the Jordanian cities of Aqaba and Amman. This latest group includes 18 Slovak nationals, alongside 13 Hungarians, eight Austrians, and three Czechs.
This marks Slovakia’s second organized evacuation flight this week aimed at repatriating its citizens while supporting nationals from neighboring countries.
Just the day before, a Slovak government plane returned with 73 evacuees from the Middle East, which included 30 Slovak citizens and individuals from the Czech Republic, Poland, and Austria.
