India, Russia Seal Multiple Bilateral Deals
(MENAFN) India and Russia finalized multiple bilateral pacts and Memorandums of Understanding on Friday, spanning migration policy, healthcare standards, food safety protocols, maritime collaboration, and trade relations.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the signing ceremony during the final day of Putin's two-day official state visit to India.
In a significant reciprocal gesture, India unveiled plans to provide Russian citizens with complimentary 30-day e-tourist visas.
A joint communiqué revealed that both leaders pledged to deepen what they described as the special and privileged strategic partnership binding the two nations.
Both governments expressed commitment to expanding nuclear energy collaboration, encompassing the complete fuel cycle, ongoing lifecycle maintenance for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu state, and civilian nuclear applications beyond electricity generation.
