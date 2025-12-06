403
Nepal trains deaf guides to open new horizons in Himalayan
(MENAFN) Two years ago, Rajita Deula faced an unusual request: a group of deaf tourists asked her to guide them around Kathmandu. She hesitated, having no prior training as a guide, but realized she could communicate with them in ways other guides could not.
The visitors, from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, had come for a conference for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community and wanted to experience Nepal’s mountains and culture firsthand. Professional guides struggled to meet their communication needs. Deula, a deaf Nepali, agreed to lead them despite her uncertainty.
“I tried my best, but I knew my knowledge was limited,” she told officials through a sign language interpreter. “Still, it opened up a new dream in my mind.”
That experience became a turning point. Deula later guided several delegations through the National Federation of the Deaf Nepal and applied when a Facebook post invited deaf applicants for a formal trekking guide training program.
For the first time in Nepal’s trekking history, the Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management (NATHM), in collaboration with the Nepal Tourism Board, launched a structured trekking-guide course specifically for deaf trainees. Twenty-five participants—four women and 21 men—received training on mountain safety, logistics, Nepal’s history, culture, geography, and wildlife.
Instructors included mountaineers, rescue experts, and medical professionals. Practical sessions covered first aid, route planning, gear handling, insurance, and client care. Deaf trekking requires unique communication methods, including visual cues, hand signals adapted for distance, pre-agreed gestures for emergencies, and careful attention to terrain. Trainees learn to rely on vibrations, shadows, and companions’ reactions to compensate for the lack of auditory warnings.
“I’m now fully confident that I can guide in any trekking area, from Muktinath to Annapurna Base Camp,” said Riha Maharjan, 29, through sign language. “I can explain culture, geography and wildlife in an understandable way.”
Riha, whose husband and brother-in-law are also deaf, developed a love for trekking through annual family trips. She plans to guide foreign visitors along popular routes such as Annapurna and Manaslu, and is pursuing a master’s in business studies while also participating in beauty pageants.
Some trainees had previously worked as porters or informal guides, but lacked certification, which limited opportunities—especially in regions like Everest. “I had reached all major tourist destinations. Since porters from outside districts are not allowed to work in the Everest region, I hadn’t been there,” said Chop Prasad Poudel, 32, a newly certified guide.
“Now, I can go there as a trekking guide.”
Poudel noted that deaf guides often faced bias from hearing colleagues who doubted their capabilities. “Now, it’s our turn to shine in this field as we are also certified guides,” he said through sign language.
Another trainee, Raj Bahadur Budha, 28, described scaling a 50-foot climbing wall during training. “I have a dream to climb Mt. Everest,” Budha said through an interpreter. “After this trekking training, I’m eyeing big mountains. Several foreigners have reached the top of big mountains. I can do that too.”
Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks, attracts over 1 million trekkers annually, but tourism has rarely catered to deaf or hard-of-hearing visitors. NATHM and the UN Development Programme hope the new training model will change that and eventually inspire similar initiatives across South Asia. Globally, 430 million people live with disabling hearing loss, presenting a significant untapped opportunity for Nepalese tourism.
Ajaya Kumar Dhakal, principal at NATHM, said, “If our deaf guides succeed in bringing even a small portion of deaf tourists to Nepal, that will be a huge contribution to our tourism. We are working hard to make that possible.”
The initiative aligns with government efforts to revive tourism and increase visitor numbers after disruptions from COVID-19 and protests. Nepal has over 300,000 people with hearing loss, and empowering them as guides offers both economic opportunities and a level of comfort for deaf tourists rarely found on international trekking routes.
Trainers have noted the exceptional enthusiasm of the first cohort. “They were more interested and active than ordinary trekking guides,” said Lhakpa Sherpa, an instructor at NATHM. “I’m sure they will rise soon in the field of their interest.”
