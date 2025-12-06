U.S. Supreme Court To Decide On Trump's Plan To End Birthright Citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to review President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for children born on American soil to non-citizen parents.

Trump issued the order on his first day in office, making it the first major immigration policy of his administration to reach the Supreme Court for constitutional review.

Under the 14th Amendment, anyone born in the United States is automatically a citizen. However, the Justice Department argues that children of parents who entered illegally or temporarily do not qualify for automatic citizenship.

Legal experts, including Cecilia Wang of the American Civil Liberties Union, say the executive order violates the Constitution and contradicts over 150 years of legal precedent and national tradition regarding citizenship.

In addition to the birthright citizenship proposal, the administration has shortened work permit validity for asylum seekers from five years to 18 months and introduced other security-related measures aimed at protecting public safety.

The Supreme Court's ruling on the birthright citizenship order could have wide-ranging implications for U.S. immigration policy, legal precedent, and the administration's broader efforts to tighten control over migration.

The controversy has already sparked nationwide debate, with courts blocking the order's implementation and civil rights groups challenging its legality, emphasizing the high stakes for future immigration policy.

