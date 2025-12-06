BJP Accuses DMK Of Blocking Thiruparankundram Deepam For 'Appeasement' Politics

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 6 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu BJP has launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, alleging that it obstructed the lighting of the sacred Karthigai Deepam at the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple for appeasement politics.

BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the move amounted to a "violation" of constitutional principles and a clear attempt to "interfere" with Hindu religious practices.

The controversy intensified after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court permitted ten petitioners to light the traditional Deepam at the hilltop and directed that Central forces be deployed to ensure the ritual could proceed smoothly.

However, the DMK government allegedly issued a Section 144 order on "misleading grounds", preventing the lighting of the lamp.

The BJP has accused the administration of defying the judiciary, calling the act "grave anarchy" driven by political motives.

Prasad also condemned the police action in arresting Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and several Hindu religious leaders who attempted to proceed to the hilltop.

According to the BJP, the arrests represent a violation of the rights of devotees and highlight a pattern of "systematic interference" in Hindu worship under the current government.

The party further took exception to remarks made in Parliament by senior DMK leader T.R. Baalu, terming them defamatory against a High Court judge and disrespectful to the Constitution.

Prasad also criticised DMK MP Kanimozhi for allegedly using "extreme and misleading terminology" regarding the Deepam pillar and the temple's heritage.

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman also drew criticism from the BJP for claiming the government was "preventing riots" similar to Ayodhya, a statement Prasad said "distorted" historical facts and reflected political loyalty to the DMK.

The BJP called on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay to clarify his party's stance on the controversy and to condemn the government's actions.

According to Prasad, past inter-community peace talks had resulted in an agreement that the Deepam ritual would not be opposed. Instead of resolving the issue amicably, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department allegedly initiated litigation "with political intent to consolidate minority votes".

Calling on all parties to speak out, Prasad said Tamil Nadu, home to ancient temples and deep-rooted spiritual traditions, must reject "divisive governance" and uphold its legacy of peaceful coexistence.