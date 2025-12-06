403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan calls China’s Taiwan criticism "inconsistent with the facts"
(MENAFN) Japan has rejected China’s recent criticism of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s statements on Taiwan, calling Beijing’s claims “inconsistent with the facts,” according to a letter sent by Japan’s UN ambassador.
Kazuyuki Yamazaki addressed the UN chief on Thursday in response to China’s latest communication on Monday, in which China’s permanent representative expressed concern over the Japanese leader’s “provocative remarks” regarding Taiwan.
China had previously accused Japan of “making unreasonable arguments, dodging the key issues, while groundlessly accusing China and seeking to shift blame,” adding that Beijing “firmly opposes this.”
In its reply, Tokyo emphasized that it has “actively contributed to international peace and prosperity” since World War II by adhering to international law. Yamazaki further noted that China’s initial letter, sent on November 21, contained statements that were “inconsistent with the facts, unsubstantiated, and are categorically unacceptable.”
Yamazaki’s latest message stressed that Japan believes “differences of views should be addressed through dialogue, for that is at the core of the spirit of the UN Charter. Japan will continue to respond calmly through dialogue.”
The controversy stems from Takaichi’s November 7 remarks, in which she suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally create a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to “exercise the right of collective self-defense.” These comments significantly heightened tensions between the two countries.
China reacted strongly, urging tourists to avoid Japan, suspending seafood imports, and postponing a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting with Japan and South Korea.
Kazuyuki Yamazaki addressed the UN chief on Thursday in response to China’s latest communication on Monday, in which China’s permanent representative expressed concern over the Japanese leader’s “provocative remarks” regarding Taiwan.
China had previously accused Japan of “making unreasonable arguments, dodging the key issues, while groundlessly accusing China and seeking to shift blame,” adding that Beijing “firmly opposes this.”
In its reply, Tokyo emphasized that it has “actively contributed to international peace and prosperity” since World War II by adhering to international law. Yamazaki further noted that China’s initial letter, sent on November 21, contained statements that were “inconsistent with the facts, unsubstantiated, and are categorically unacceptable.”
Yamazaki’s latest message stressed that Japan believes “differences of views should be addressed through dialogue, for that is at the core of the spirit of the UN Charter. Japan will continue to respond calmly through dialogue.”
The controversy stems from Takaichi’s November 7 remarks, in which she suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally create a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to “exercise the right of collective self-defense.” These comments significantly heightened tensions between the two countries.
China reacted strongly, urging tourists to avoid Japan, suspending seafood imports, and postponing a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting with Japan and South Korea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment