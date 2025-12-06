Amir Inaugurates Doha Forum 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani inaugurated the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum 2025, held under the theme ''Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress'' at the Sheraton Doha Hotel on Saturday morning.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of their highnesses and excellencies, heads of state and government, and chiefs of regional and international organizations.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Speaker of the Shura Council, HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, a number of their excellencies ministers, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Qatar, and forum guests.

During the ceremony, the Amir presented the Doha Forum Award to Alex Thier and Saad Mohseni, recognizing their contributions to supporting children's education in Palestine and Afghanistan, in partnership with the Education Above All Foundation.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani delivered a speech on the occasion.

Co-founder of Microsoft, HE Bill Gates also delivered a keynote address on this occasion.