RSF Accused of Committing Massacres Against Civilians in Sudan
(MENAFN) Sudan's Foreign Ministry leveled grave accusations Friday against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), alleging the group slaughtered 79 civilians—including 43 children—during what officials characterized as a systematic atrocity in Kalogi, South Kordofan state.
Government authorities issued a statement declaring the Thursday assault "part of an ongoing campaign of genocide carried out by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces militia against Sudanese communities." The ministry reported that casualties included 43 children and six women among the 79 fatalities.
According to official accounts, "the militia targeted a kindergarten with rockets launched from a drone with the aim of killing a large number of children."
When local residents attempted rescue operations, RSF forces "targeted the kindergarten again, killing more people, including children who were not hurt in the first strike," the ministry's statement detailed.
The violence escalated as RSF combatants "chased victims and medics" to the rural medical facility where survivors had been transported, ultimately driving the death toll to 79 with 38 wounded, authorities said.
The ministry condemned the strike as "an unprecedented act of terror against children and the wounded," asserting that even "the most brutal extremist groups" had not perpetrated comparable attacks.
Government officials characterized the assault as proof that "the militia interprets the international community's silence as encouragement and approval of its continuing atrocities."
Sudan's Foreign Ministry stated "the militia's backers, the UN Security Council and international actors bear responsibility for the continuation of these massacres," concluding that circumstances demonstrate "there is no path to coexistence with this terrorist militia, which lacks basic humanity and respect for any norm or law."
The RSF has not responded to the allegations.
South Kordofan state authorities reported Thursday that eight people—six children and one teacher—perished when Kaluqi's kindergarten and hospital came under fire, with numerous additional injuries.
Intense combat between government forces and the RSF has consumed the three Kordofan territories—North, West, and South—for weeks, forcing tens of thousands into displacement.
The RSF maintains control over all five states comprising the western Darfur region among Sudan's 18 states, excluding northern North Darfur sections held by military forces. Government troops command most territory across the remaining 13 southern, northern, eastern, and central states, including capital city Khartoum.
The Sudanese army-RSF conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions more.
