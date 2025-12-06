Govt's Big Order To Indigo On Baggage Separated From Passengers Amid Cancellations, Delays - Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday directed IndiGo to ensure that all baggage that was separated from passengers due to flight cancellations or delays must be traced and delivered to the passenger's residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours.

The Ministry has also instructed airlines to maintain transparent communication with passengers about baggage tracking and delivery timelines, and to offer appropriate compensation wherever applicable under existing passenger rights regulations.

Just a day earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) withdrew the“weekly rest” requirement for crew. Following this, India's largest carrier IndiGo cancelled 400 flights across four major airports on Saturday, PTI reported citing sources.

IndiGo's mass cancellations and delays stem from an acute pilot shortage. New Flight Duty Time limitations (FDTL) rules raised weekly rest to 48 hours, extended night limits and cut night landings to two. After DGCA's withdrawal, more pilots are expected to return to duty.

