Govt's Big Order To Indigo On Baggage Separated From Passengers Amid Cancellations, Delays - Check Details
The Ministry has also instructed airlines to maintain transparent communication with passengers about baggage tracking and delivery timelines, and to offer appropriate compensation wherever applicable under existing passenger rights regulations.
Just a day earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) withdrew the“weekly rest” requirement for crew. Following this, India's largest carrier IndiGo cancelled 400 flights across four major airports on Saturday, PTI reported citing sources.
IndiGo's mass cancellations and delays stem from an acute pilot shortage. New Flight Duty Time limitations (FDTL) rules raised weekly rest to 48 hours, extended night limits and cut night landings to two. After DGCA's withdrawal, more pilots are expected to return to duty.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment