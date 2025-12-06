403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian man gets brutally assaulted by illegal Zionist settler in West Bank
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man from the central occupied West Bank recounted being abducted, beaten, and interrogated for hours by illegal Israeli settlers before being left unconscious on a roadside, highlighting the growing concerns over settler violence in the region.
Owais Hammam, 28, spoke from a hospital bed in Ramallah with visible bruises covering his face and body. He said the assault occurred while he was praying during a walk near his village of Bani Harith, west of Ramallah.
“I went for a brief walk near a spring in the al-Risan area, and while performing a prayer, I was surprised by a group of illegal settlers approaching quickly. They surrounded me from all directions and started beating me across my body,” Hammam said, describing how the settlers carried him up a mountain, where the violence escalated.
“After they beat me, they carried me and abducted me to the top of the mountain. There, they continued nonstop beatings, insults, humiliation, and degradation,” he added, noting that he eventually lost consciousness.
Hammam described being tied up, beaten with rifle butts, dragged, and stoned, claiming some attackers were disguised soldiers. “They interrogated me while beating me, insulting my religion, and striking my entire body until blood flowed from everywhere.” Despite the ordeal, he said, “My trust in God was strong that He would provide me a way out – and that is what happened.”
He recounted being placed in a vehicle at dawn, driven around, and then abandoned, after which he went directly to the hospital.
Hammam’s father described the family’s panic when Owais disappeared and said Israeli intelligence later informed them that settlers had detained him. “My son was brutally beaten by illegal settlers on top of the mountain. Then the army took him and continued beating and torturing him until the next morning. He was fasting, and they didn’t even allow him a sip of water.”
Owais is now under medical observation for toxins and muscle injuries caused by the severe beatings. His father added that despite everything, Owais remains in good spirits.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has warned that such settler attacks, often carried out under military protection, reflect a “systematic policy” aimed at terrorizing and displacing Palestinians.
Reports indicate a sharp rise in violence in the West Bank. According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal settlers carried out 621 attacks against Palestinians and their property in November alone. Since October 2023, over 1,087 Palestinians have been killed and more than 10,700 injured in clashes with Israeli forces and settlers, while over 20,500 have been arrested.
In July of last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Owais Hammam, 28, spoke from a hospital bed in Ramallah with visible bruises covering his face and body. He said the assault occurred while he was praying during a walk near his village of Bani Harith, west of Ramallah.
“I went for a brief walk near a spring in the al-Risan area, and while performing a prayer, I was surprised by a group of illegal settlers approaching quickly. They surrounded me from all directions and started beating me across my body,” Hammam said, describing how the settlers carried him up a mountain, where the violence escalated.
“After they beat me, they carried me and abducted me to the top of the mountain. There, they continued nonstop beatings, insults, humiliation, and degradation,” he added, noting that he eventually lost consciousness.
Hammam described being tied up, beaten with rifle butts, dragged, and stoned, claiming some attackers were disguised soldiers. “They interrogated me while beating me, insulting my religion, and striking my entire body until blood flowed from everywhere.” Despite the ordeal, he said, “My trust in God was strong that He would provide me a way out – and that is what happened.”
He recounted being placed in a vehicle at dawn, driven around, and then abandoned, after which he went directly to the hospital.
Hammam’s father described the family’s panic when Owais disappeared and said Israeli intelligence later informed them that settlers had detained him. “My son was brutally beaten by illegal settlers on top of the mountain. Then the army took him and continued beating and torturing him until the next morning. He was fasting, and they didn’t even allow him a sip of water.”
Owais is now under medical observation for toxins and muscle injuries caused by the severe beatings. His father added that despite everything, Owais remains in good spirits.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has warned that such settler attacks, often carried out under military protection, reflect a “systematic policy” aimed at terrorizing and displacing Palestinians.
Reports indicate a sharp rise in violence in the West Bank. According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal settlers carried out 621 attacks against Palestinians and their property in November alone. Since October 2023, over 1,087 Palestinians have been killed and more than 10,700 injured in clashes with Israeli forces and settlers, while over 20,500 have been arrested.
In July of last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment