Railways Mount Capacity To Ease Travel Disruption From Indigo Flight Cancellations

MENAFN - KNN India)Amid Indigo flight disruptions which have been impacting travel plans of lakhs of passengers and causing chaos at various airports, Indian Railways has mounted additional capacity across various routes to ease the situation.

The mass flight cancellation by IndiGo, the country's largest airline, entered its fifth day today, adding to the woes of flyers.

Indian Railways said that it has augmented a total of 37 trains with 116 additional coaches across various routes.

The national transporter stated that it has taken extensive measures to ensure smooth travel and adequate availability of accommodation across the network.

"A total of 37 trains have been augmented with 116 additional coaches, operating over 114 augmented trips across the country," it said in a statement.

As per the official release, Southern Railway (SR) has carried out the highest number of augmentations, enhancing capacity in 18 trains. Additional Chair Car and Sleeper Class coaches have been mounted on high-demand routes. Other Railway Zones such as Northern Railway, Western Railway and East Coast Railway have also added capacity on various trains operated by them.

Along with these additional capacity deployments, Indian Railways is also operating four special train services to further support passengers. The Gorakhpur – Anand Vihar Terminal – Gorakhpur Special (05591/05592) will operate four trips between December 7-9. The New Delhi – Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan – New Delhi Reserved Vande Bharat Special (02439/02440) will run on 6 December 2025 to provide additional connectivity to the Jammu region.

To meet high demand towards the western sector, the New Delhi – Mumbai Central – New Delhi Reserved Superfast Special (04002/04001) will operate on December 6-7. Additionally, the Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Reserved Superfast Special (04080) will run one-way on December 6, offering long-distance connectivity towards the southern region.

Meanwhile, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has put Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders in abeyance with immediate effect to normalise the operations of IndiGo.

The Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has directed IndiGo to restore its flights at the earliest.

The government has also decided to institute a high-level inquiry into IndiGo flight disruption. The inquiry will determine the reasons of the crisis and fix accountability for appropriate actions.

The inquiry panel will also recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future to ensure passengers do not face such hardships again.

IndiGo Airline has expressed apologies to its customers and stakeholders for the flight disruptions.

"To support our affected customers, we are offering them refreshments, next available flight options as per their preference, hotel accommodation, assistance in retrieving their luggage and full refunds, as applicable," the airline had said in an earlier statement.

(KNN Bureau)