8 Civilians Suffer Casualties In Pakistani Attacks In Spin Boldak

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Four civilians were martyred and four others wounded after the Pakistani military regime conducted attacks on Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, an assault that also prompted a response from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), a source said on Saturday.

A credible source told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Pakistani regime carried out the attack on Friday night, continuing until around 1:00 a.m.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman of the IEA, wrote on X that on Friday evening the Pakistani side once again launched attacks on Afghanistan in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, which compelled forces of the Islamic Emirate to respond.

He did not provide further details.

A reliable source told Pajhwok:“During clashes between Afghan forces and Pakistani militias last night along the Durand Line in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, four civilians were martyred and four others were injured as a result of mortar attacks fired by Pakistan.”

According to the source, the fighting - which began at 10:00 p.m. in the areas of Wesh, Mazal Guli and Luqman along the Durand Line between Spin Boldak and Chaman - lasted nearly four hours.

The source added that among the wounded, the condition of a woman and a man is critical and they are currently receiving treatment at Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar.

He said the clash began when Pakistani militias suddenly threw hand grenades at Afghan outposts.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, the media officer for Spin Boldak district, said the fighting ended shortly after 1:00 a.m. following coordination between both sides.

Nearly two months ago, Pakistan also violated Afghanistan's airspace and conducted attacks in several areas, after which IEA forces carried out retaliatory strikes.

Following heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, negotiations between Kabul and Islamabad were held once in Qatar and twice in Türkiye, but they produced no positive results.

Mujahid had earlier stated that the irresponsible behavior and lack of cooperation from the Pakistani delegation caused the talks in Türkiye to fail, despite the goodwill of the Islamic Emirate and the efforts of mediators.

Last week, the two sides held further discussions in Saudi Arabia, but the outcome has not yet been announced.

sa