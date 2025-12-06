10,000+ Expected At Bitcoin MENA 2025 In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)- The capital of the Emirates is set to host Bitcoin MENA 2025, the region's premier Bitcoin conference, on 8–9 December 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. With 10,000+ attendees anticipated, the event promises the biggest gathering of Bitcoin stakeholders across the Middle East and beyond.

More than 100 sponsors and exhibitors will showcase the leading edge of Bitcoin innovation, infrastructure, and services - from mining and custody to institutional adoption and blockchain-enabled finance. Meanwhile, around 300 speakers will take the stage, including global heavyweights such as Michael Saylor, CZ, Paul Manafort, alongside top regional voices like H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti and Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

The conference offers a full ecosystem experience - from main-stage keynotes and panel debates to the largest Bitcoin-focused expo hall in the MENA region, VIP-only networking lounges, and a mobile app enabling matchmaking and connection addition, Bitcoin MENA will debut a museum-scale Bitcoin art gallery, celebrating the culture, history, and global community of Bitcoin - blending art, technology, and finance under one roof.

As the UAE continues to lead in regulatory clarity, innovation, and institutional adoption of digital assets, Bitcoin MENA 2025 marks a defining moment - positioning Abu Dhabi as the regional“Capital of Sound Money.”Press registration is open for regional and international media.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online: title="" href="" target="_blank"

Ticket prices currently and expected to increase on site:

General Admission 99 USD

Pro Pass 899 USD

Whale Pass 5.999 USD

The Bitcoin Conference, organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Hong Kong (August 2026), Bitcoin Amsterda (Autumn 2026) and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.