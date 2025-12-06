403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) UN Condemns Repeated Israeli Airstrikes Targeting Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon
The United Nations on Friday issued a warning to Israel following a series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, describing the attacks as “clear violations” of Security Council Resolution 1701.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported that on Thursday afternoon, peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) observed multiple Israeli airstrikes in their operational area. He noted that the strikes occurred while the Lebanese Armed Forces were continuing efforts to control unauthorized weapons and infrastructure in the south. “These actions are clear violations of Security Council resolution 1701,” Dujarric said, urging the Israeli military to “use the liaison and coordination mechanisms available to them to settle these issues.”
The UN also highlighted an incident late Thursday when six men on three mopeds approached peacekeepers near the Bint Jbeil area, with one individual firing approximately three shots at the back of a UN vehicle. “Attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and serious violations of resolution 1701,” Dujarric emphasized.
Resolution 1701 calls for a cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as well as the creation of a weapons-free zone between the Litani River and the UN-mapped Blue Line separating Lebanon from Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The UN reminded Lebanese authorities of their duty to protect peacekeepers and demanded a thorough investigation to hold the attackers accountable.
The warning comes in the context of ongoing tensions following a ceasefire reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut last year, after more than a year of conflict linked to the situation in Gaza.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports that at least 335 people have died and 973 have been injured in 1,038 Israeli strikes since the ceasefire began in November 2024.
Although the Israeli army was expected to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January 2025 under the ceasefire terms, it has only partially done so, maintaining military positions at five border outposts.
The United Nations on Friday issued a warning to Israel following a series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, describing the attacks as “clear violations” of Security Council Resolution 1701.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported that on Thursday afternoon, peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) observed multiple Israeli airstrikes in their operational area. He noted that the strikes occurred while the Lebanese Armed Forces were continuing efforts to control unauthorized weapons and infrastructure in the south. “These actions are clear violations of Security Council resolution 1701,” Dujarric said, urging the Israeli military to “use the liaison and coordination mechanisms available to them to settle these issues.”
The UN also highlighted an incident late Thursday when six men on three mopeds approached peacekeepers near the Bint Jbeil area, with one individual firing approximately three shots at the back of a UN vehicle. “Attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and serious violations of resolution 1701,” Dujarric emphasized.
Resolution 1701 calls for a cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as well as the creation of a weapons-free zone between the Litani River and the UN-mapped Blue Line separating Lebanon from Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The UN reminded Lebanese authorities of their duty to protect peacekeepers and demanded a thorough investigation to hold the attackers accountable.
The warning comes in the context of ongoing tensions following a ceasefire reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut last year, after more than a year of conflict linked to the situation in Gaza.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports that at least 335 people have died and 973 have been injured in 1,038 Israeli strikes since the ceasefire began in November 2024.
Although the Israeli army was expected to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January 2025 under the ceasefire terms, it has only partially done so, maintaining military positions at five border outposts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment