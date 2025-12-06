403
EU lawmakers call for “ end complicity in genocide against Palestinians”
(MENAFN) A group of members of the European Parliament has urged the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, to take concrete steps consistent with international legal obligations and to, as they put it, “end your complicity in the genocide against the Palestinian people,” according to a letter circulated on Friday.
The message to Kallas was issued after a Dec. 3 gathering titled “EU: End Your Complicity in the Genocide Against the Palestinian People.” In their letter, the lawmakers called for halting the EU–Israel Association Agreement, enforcing a full arms embargo, upholding rulings from both the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, safeguarding Palestinian civil society groups, and denouncing punitive actions taken against the ICC.
The lawmakers wrote: “After 789 days of genocide and 58 years of illegal occupation, we believe it is essential that the European Parliament send a clear message: Europe cannot continue to be complicit.”
The appeal was endorsed by MEPs Jaume Asens and Melissa Camara from the Greens/EFA group, Marc Botenga and Irene Montero representing the Left, and Cecilia Strada from the S&D bloc. They also encouraged other European legislators to join as co-signatories.
According to health authorities in Gaza, Israeli military operations since October 2023 have resulted in the deaths of more than 70,000 people — the majority women and children — and injuries to nearly 171,000 others.
