403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Softakensoftware Excel To VCF Converter Launched With Multiple Features
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SoftakenSoftware officially announces the release of an updated version of its Excel to VCF Converter, which includes significant improvements intended to simplify contact migration for corporate, professional, and individual users. Excel to vCard converter is now easier and more dependable than before because to the upgraded edition increased accuracy, quicker performance and deeper compatibility. The latest version is based on an optimized processing engine that can handle big spreadsheets with ease, supports all major Excel formats and doesn't require the installation of Microsoft Excel. For users working with multi-column datasets, bulk contacts, or device-specific VCF requirements, this creative design ensures a seamless experience.
Excel to VCF Converter
Excel to VCF Converter supports users in converting contacts saved in Excel (XLS/XLSX) into VCF/vCard, a format that is compatible with almost all devices and applications, including iCloud, Gmail, Outlook, Android phones, and iPhones. The file must be converted into VCF because these platforms do not allow straight Excel import.
Key Enhancements in the New Excel to VCF Converter
* Fully compatible with XLS and XLSX formats from Excel 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, and earlier versions
* Smart field-mapping system that perfectly matches Excel columns with vCard attributes
* Enhanced preview feature that allows users check contact data before exporting
* Supports vCard versions 2.1, 3.0 and 4.0, ensures compatibility with Android, iPhone, iCloud, Outlook and email services
* Improved interface with faster loading and better navigation
* Independent use without the need to install Microsoft Excel
* Users can choose any language because this tool supports multiple language.
* It is compatible with all Windows versions like 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, XP and Vista
The new version ensures total accuracy of data during conversion further to these improvements. All contact fields are sent without change or loss, including names, phone numbers, email addresses, addresses, company information, job titles, country name, images and organization-related data.
Manager Statement
"The Product Development Manager of SoftakenSoftware stated, Users today need fast, accurate, and dependable contact conversion tools, in reference to the release. Manual techniques can result in data loss or fail to maintain formatting. The new Excel to VCF Converter offers users a safe, automated solution that functions flawlessly across devices without adding confusion. User feedback and our dedication to ongoing innovation directly led to this launch."
About the Software
The tool is an outstanding provider of data conversion and conversion solutions, providing dependable tools to users at the individual, business, and enterprise levels. The company specializes in creating high-performing, secure systems that guarantee effective data management and streamline intricate data operations. Excel to VCF converter is an outstanding and most usable tool.
Media Contact
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Excel to VCF Converter
Excel to VCF Converter supports users in converting contacts saved in Excel (XLS/XLSX) into VCF/vCard, a format that is compatible with almost all devices and applications, including iCloud, Gmail, Outlook, Android phones, and iPhones. The file must be converted into VCF because these platforms do not allow straight Excel import.
Key Enhancements in the New Excel to VCF Converter
* Fully compatible with XLS and XLSX formats from Excel 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, and earlier versions
* Smart field-mapping system that perfectly matches Excel columns with vCard attributes
* Enhanced preview feature that allows users check contact data before exporting
* Supports vCard versions 2.1, 3.0 and 4.0, ensures compatibility with Android, iPhone, iCloud, Outlook and email services
* Improved interface with faster loading and better navigation
* Independent use without the need to install Microsoft Excel
* Users can choose any language because this tool supports multiple language.
* It is compatible with all Windows versions like 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, XP and Vista
The new version ensures total accuracy of data during conversion further to these improvements. All contact fields are sent without change or loss, including names, phone numbers, email addresses, addresses, company information, job titles, country name, images and organization-related data.
Manager Statement
"The Product Development Manager of SoftakenSoftware stated, Users today need fast, accurate, and dependable contact conversion tools, in reference to the release. Manual techniques can result in data loss or fail to maintain formatting. The new Excel to VCF Converter offers users a safe, automated solution that functions flawlessly across devices without adding confusion. User feedback and our dedication to ongoing innovation directly led to this launch."
About the Software
The tool is an outstanding provider of data conversion and conversion solutions, providing dependable tools to users at the individual, business, and enterprise levels. The company specializes in creating high-performing, secure systems that guarantee effective data management and streamline intricate data operations. Excel to VCF converter is an outstanding and most usable tool.
Media Contact
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Company:-Softaken software
User:- char hayes
Email:[email protected]Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment