Breathtaking Photos! Last Supermoon Of 2025 Illuminates Skylines Around The World

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the year 2025 drew to a close, stargazers across the globe were treated to a magnificent lunar spectacle: the arrival of December's full moon, traditionally known as the 'Cold Moon '.

This celestial event, which peaked on the 4 December, was particularly noteworthy as it marked the final 'Supermoon' of the year-a phenomenon where the moon approaches its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit. This proximity meant our natural satellite appeared visibly larger and considerably brighter than usual, providing a dazzling closing act to both the lunar calendar and the autumn sky.

Photographers worldwide leapt into action to capture this luminous giant, creating a stunning collection of images that perfectly encapsulate the beauty of the high-flying lunar disc.

Cold Moon: A Global Gallery of Lunar Spectacle

The brilliance of the Cold Moon, named for the plummeting early-winter temperatures, inspired observers from every corner of the planet, resulting in truly breathtaking photographic compositions that showcased the moon alongside famous landmarks.

In the United Kingdom, one artful shot from London captured the full moon shining directly behind an LED fairy light display, creating a wonderful optical illusion where the figure appeared to hold the celestial body in its palm.

The beautiful December cold moon as pictured in London.

(Getty Images)

View full Image

Moving across Europe, the Cold Moon was framed dramatically over ancient capitals. In Rome, Italy, the full disc provided a stunning backdrop to a murmuration of starlings, capturing hundreds of birds flocking in front of the bright orb. Similarly, in Istanbul, Turkey, the illuminated dome of the Blue Mosque and its reflection provided a moody foreground to the deep orange moon, wreathed in cloud.

Birds flock in front of the beautiful Cold Moon in Rome, Italy.

(Getty Images)

View full Image

Further west, in Lisbon, Portugal, the moon glowed a crisp silver in a deep blue sky, revealing the reflective material radiating from its impact craters.

The blue sky served as the perfect backdrop for the Cold Moon in Lisbon, Portugal.

(Getty Images)

View full Image

Across the Atlantic, the Moon's rise was no less dramatic against towering skylines. In New York, USA, a striking image captured the orange full moon nestled perfectly between the sheer skyscrapers, including the Empire State Building.

The Cold Moon rises from behind The Empire State Building in New York.

(Getty Images)

View full Image

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the moon was seen rising over the San Gabriel Mountains, and in another shot, it shone out from behind a thin veil of cloud, with a cross formed by converging airplane contrails drifting across its face-an almost spectral view.

The Cold Moon looks beautiful as it rises from the mountains in Los Angeles.

(Getty Images)

View full Image

In the heart of the Americas, the lunar spectacle also found a powerful connection to history and architecture. In Mexico City, the fully-lit disc was captured rising precisely between the majestic wings of the city's iconic Angel of Independence monument.

The Cold Moon glows over Mexico City.

(Getty Images)

View full Image

The Cold Supermoon of 2025 was a definitive highlight, offering not just a celestial treat but a source of inspiration for photographers and skywatchers alike.

From the busy skies above Rome to the famous architecture of the world's major cities, the final full moon of the year provided a shared, dazzling experience for millions.

For those who may have missed the peak on the 4 December, the good news is that the lunar disc continued to appear full to the casual observer for a few nights following. Moreover, the Supermoon season is set for an early return, with another spectacular natural light show expected to open the new year when the next full moon rises in January 2026.