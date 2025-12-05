Kajol Says 'DDLJ Has Become Kind Of A Touch Stone For Indians Living Abroad'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Even after 3 decades of release, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)" continues to rule the hearts of movie buffs.

Celebrating their iconic roles in one of Indian cinema's most beloved films, SRK and Kajol unveiled a new bronze statue in London's Leicester Square.

Talking about this, Kajol revealed that when they were making the film, they never imagined it would become a global phenomenon for Indians and South Asians.

She further added that "DDLJ" has turned into a kind of touchstone for all the Indians living abroad.

Kajol said,“It's been 30 years, and we are happy to say it's the longest running film not only in India but in the world, and it's actually gone into the Guinness Book of World Records, so super kicked to be a part of it. I don't think we planned for DDLJ to become a global phenomenon for Indians and South Asians. I think somewhere down the line that DDLJ has become kind of a touchstone for Indians living abroad.”

She further talked about how the statue will make Indians and South Asians proud not only in the UK but all over the world.

“I think for all Indians who stay in the UK or come here, it might become a moment to go see the statue, to recognise their nostalgia for the film, and there is also a familiarity, and there is also a massive pull towards it. So, I'm hoping that everyone feels that touch of home when they see us here in Leicester Square," Kajol added.

Speaking at the launch of the statue, Kajol talked about what the honour means to her, saying,“It's incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later. Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history – a story that has truly travelled across generations.”