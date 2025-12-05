Association Of Arab Universities Names Dr. Al-Kawari As Personality Of The Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Second Forum for the Arab World's International Day for Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development has named H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, as the 2025 Personality of the Year for Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development.

The forum, organised by the Department of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, was held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on December 4, 2025, under the patronage of the Association of Arab Universities.

The selection of Dr. Al-Kawari as Personality of the Year reflects the Association's recognition of Qatar's pioneering role in education, culture, and creative development, and underscores Qatar National Library's distinguished efforts as a beacon of human creativity and cultural enlightenment.

Dr. Al-Kawari received a formal invitation to attend the forum from Prof. Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary-General of the Association of Arab Universities and Honorary President of the Arab Council for Social Responsibility, who expressed the forum's appreciation for Qatar's role in supporting education, culture, and the advancement of the Arab region.

On this occasion, Dr. Al-Kawari expressed his gratitude for the honour, stating:“I am proud to be named the 2025 Personality of the Year for Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development. This is a tribute to every Arab intellectual and educator who has planted a seed of knowledge or a seedling of culture in our good Arab land. It is not recognition of me personally as much as it is recognition of the 'cultural diplomacy' message that Qatar believes in, and it honors the role that Qatar National Library plays in building bridges of knowledge between our nation's heritage and its present, linking its past with its future.”

Speaking on the importance of knowledge and fostering innovation, he added:“In Qatar, we share with our Arab brothers the same vision that knowledge is the first pillar of responsibility, and that making knowledge accessible and encouraging innovation are the shortest paths to achieving true sustainable development. Our greatest responsibility toward our societies lies in combating ignorance, preserving Arab memory from being lost, and making science accessible to every seeker of truth."