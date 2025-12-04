Jordan Affirms Commitment To Child Labor Protection At Arab Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) – Secretary-General at the Ministry of Labor, Abdul Halim Dojan, emphasized Jordan's commitment to protecting children from economic exploitation and promoting an environment that enables education, in line with the International Labor Organization Conventions No. 138 and 182.Speaking at the Arab conference held in Cairo under the title "Child Labor and Social Protection Policies in Arab States," Dojan presented Jordan's experience in reducing child labor, highlighting constitutional provisions, legislation, and decisions that safeguard children's rights and access to education.He noted that the Ministry of Labor has established a specialized unit within the Central Inspection Directorate to monitor child labor in the workforce, supervise institutional nurseries, coordinate with other government bodies on each child's case, and raise public awareness about the negative impacts of child labor on children's future, life, and education.Dojan also outlined key elements of the National Strategy to Combat Child Labor (2022–2030), which focuses on prevention through education and social protection, reintegrating children into schools, preventing dropout, providing economic support to families, running awareness campaigns, and ensuring legal protection.He further underscored the Ministry's ongoing legal and regulatory measures, including continuous inspection and monitoring of the labor market, to curb child labor.